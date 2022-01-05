Dash Acquisitions Inc. Grows Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 3.6% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. HFR Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $9,613,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 116,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,335,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,426,000 after acquiring an additional 175,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,767 shares of company stock worth $28,451,649. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.14.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $244.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.31 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.28. The stock has a market cap of $102.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.75.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

