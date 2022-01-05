Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in December

Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.0 days.
Shares of Dassault Aviation stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $114.64. 707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936. Dassault Aviation has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $127.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.55.
About Dassault Aviation
