Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in December

Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.0 days.

Shares of Dassault Aviation stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $114.64. 707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936. Dassault Aviation has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $127.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.55.

About Dassault Aviation

Dassault Aviation SA is a aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of military and executive aircrafts and business jets. Its products include falcon business jets, falcon support services, civil aircraft, military aircraft, and military support. The company was founded by Marcel Bloch in 1929 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

