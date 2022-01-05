Davis R M Inc. Buys 109 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,006 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in American Express by 979.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 109,251 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,047,000 after buying an additional 99,126 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in American Express by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 10,871 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in American Express by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 4,305 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in American Express by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXP. Stephens boosted their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays upped their target price on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.78.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP opened at $173.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $134.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.64. American Express has a 12-month low of $112.10 and a 12-month high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

