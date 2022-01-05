De La Rue (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) Trading Up 14.6%

De La Rue plc (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) was up 14.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.83 and last traded at $6.83. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.02.

About De La Rue (OTCMKTS:DLUEY)

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components. It also provides range of physical and digital solutions, such as tax stamps and supporting software solutions, authentication labels, associated brand protection digital solutions, and cheques and bank cards, as well as ID security components, including polycarbonate.

