Decentral Games (DG) Trading 29% Higher Over Last Week

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 5th. Decentral Games has a total market cap of $116.10 million and $1.88 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded 29% higher against the US dollar. One Decentral Games coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000998 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00064131 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00073407 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,794.27 or 0.08166563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00079379 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,383.59 or 0.99833224 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007533 BTC.

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games was first traded on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 255,215,898 coins and its circulating supply is 250,409,872 coins. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentral Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

