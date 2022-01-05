Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 643,375 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 9,222,605 shares.The stock last traded at $1.68 and had previously closed at $1.51.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DNN. restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price (up previously from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Denison Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Denison Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.54 and a beta of 1.95.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 89.89%. The company had revenue of $7.58 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

