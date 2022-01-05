Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 643,375 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 9,222,605 shares.The stock last traded at $1.68 and had previously closed at $1.51.
A number of research firms have recently commented on DNN. restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price (up previously from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Denison Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Denison Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.50.
The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.54 and a beta of 1.95.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
