Desiree A. Burke Sells 5,501 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stock

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $267,678.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $48.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.57. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.08 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Capital International Investors raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,149,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 107.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,937,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,950 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,454,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,503,609,000 after purchasing an additional 772,859 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 88.5% in the third quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,403,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,003,000 after purchasing an additional 659,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,724,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,204,000 after purchasing an additional 478,977 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

