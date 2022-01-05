Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 197,270 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 50.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 587,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,270 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $54,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $107.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.18. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $62.39 and a 12 month high of $108.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.38 and its 200 day moving average is $94.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $480,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,671.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,013 shares of company stock worth $2,968,320 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.