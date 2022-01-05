Deutsche Bank AG Buys 737,686 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,085,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737,686 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 1.03% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $47,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 523.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $47.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.93. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.93 and a one year high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 65.08% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.34) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.58%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.91.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

