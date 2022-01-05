Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,577 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.38% of Mohawk Industries worth $45,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $569,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $188.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.81 and a twelve month high of $231.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.51.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays cut Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.60.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

