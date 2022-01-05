Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 56,561 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.59% of MKS Instruments worth $49,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $179.90 on Wednesday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.70 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.56.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.47%.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.00.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

