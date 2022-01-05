Deutsche Bank AG Trims Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,922 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.27% of Tyler Technologies worth $50,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,789,000 after purchasing an additional 216,824 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,593,000 after purchasing an additional 552,491 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,658,000 after purchasing an additional 18,065 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.95.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.80, for a total value of $5,478,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.39, for a total value of $1,353,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,421 shares of company stock worth $34,852,502 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $520.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.25 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $526.96 and its 200 day moving average is $495.25. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.80 and a twelve month high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

