Dev Protocol (DEV) Price Tops $1.67

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 5th. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $26,087.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.67 or 0.00003606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00012734 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003869 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00036993 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.04 or 0.00380572 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.