dHedge DAO (DHT) Price Down 4.7% Over Last Week

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. dHedge DAO has a total market capitalization of $15.56 million and $572,229.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

dHedge DAO Coin Profile

dHedge DAO (DHT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,672,729 coins. The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

