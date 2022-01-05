DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DiaSorin S.p.A. engages in the development, production and marketing of reagent kits for in vitro diagnostics. It specializes in the provision of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics solutions which serves infectious diseases, cardiac markers, bone metabolism, hepatitis and retrovirus, oncology and endocrinology clinical areas. DiaSorin S.p.A. is headquartered in Vercelli, Italy. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cheuvreux downgraded DiaSorin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded DiaSorin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DiaSorin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.25.

OTCMKTS DSRLF opened at $202.93 on Wednesday. DiaSorin has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $238.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.84 and its 200 day moving average is $196.94.

DiaSorin SpA engages in the development, production, and marketing of reagent kits for in vitro diagnostics. It specializes in the provision of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics solutions which meet the needs of the following clinical areas: infectious diseases, cardiac markers, bone metabolism, hepatitis & retrovirus, oncology and endocrinology.

