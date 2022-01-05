DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DICE Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

DICE has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of DICE Therapeutics stock traded down $1.77 on Wednesday, hitting $21.42. 221,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,082. DICE Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $40.50. The company has a quick ratio of 26.79, a current ratio of 26.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.06.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.77). On average, equities research analysts expect that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DICE. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $9,012,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $12,005,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

DICE Therapeutics

