Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings. Digital Turbine reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $310.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.00 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

APPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Macquarie raised Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.63.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.98 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 27.4% in the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 478,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,914,000 after buying an additional 102,932 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 33.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 153.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 37,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $60.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 112.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

