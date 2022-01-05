Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Short Interest Up 40.0% in December

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dino Polska from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:DNOPY remained flat at $$43.47 during trading hours on Wednesday. 175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,205. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.78 and a 200-day moving average of $42.36. Dino Polska has a 52 week low of $32.75 and a 52 week high of $48.10.

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bakery, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children's food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food and small household appliance products.

