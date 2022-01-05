DinoSwap (DINO) Market Cap Hits $5.55 Million

DinoSwap (CURRENCY:DINO) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. DinoSwap has a total market capitalization of $5.55 million and approximately $292,335.00 worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DinoSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0763 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DinoSwap has traded 37.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00060359 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.50 or 0.08048707 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00069087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00076548 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,198.62 or 0.99926141 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00007471 BTC.

DinoSwap Profile

DinoSwap’s total supply is 162,525,636 coins and its circulating supply is 72,681,829 coins. DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

Buying and Selling DinoSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DinoSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DinoSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

