Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Shares Up 9.2%

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) shares were up 9.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.39 and last traded at $39.31. Approximately 7,593,009 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 3,118,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.85.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LABU. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 17,253 shares during the period. United Maritime Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,252,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 35,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 16,574 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $553,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.