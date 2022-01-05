Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Short Interest Up 56.8% in December

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,910,000 shares, a growth of 56.8% from the November 30th total of 3,770,000 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DSEY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diversey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Diversey from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Diversey in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Diversey in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.93.

NASDAQ:DSEY traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.24. The company had a trading volume of 20,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,022. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.21. Diversey has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $18.61.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Diversey had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.76 million. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diversey will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diversey in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Diversey by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Diversey by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in Diversey during the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Diversey during the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversey Company Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

