Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Shares Up 1.8%

Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF)’s stock price shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.22 and last traded at $2.22. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 3,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Diversified Royalty from C$3.00 to C$3.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $272.84 million, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22.

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 45.74%.

About Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF)

Diversified Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition of well-managed royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors. It also owns the following trademarks: Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres. The company was founded on July 29, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.