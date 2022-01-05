DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DLocal Limited is a technology-first payments platform enabling enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets. It operates principally in the Middle East, Latin America and Africa. DLocal Limited is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Shares of NASDAQ DLO opened at $32.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.08. DLocal has a 52-week low of $29.57 and a 52-week high of $73.43.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.13 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DLocal will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the 3rd quarter worth about $345,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of DLocal by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,535,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in DLocal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $761,000. Finally, Tiger Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in DLocal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,397,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

