DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DocGo Inc. is a provider of last-mile telehealth and integrated medical mobility services. DocGo Inc., formerly known as Motion Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. initiated coverage on DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on DocGo from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCGO opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. DocGo has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $11.86.

DocGo Company Profile

Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc

