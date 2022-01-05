Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $98.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $81.00. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on D. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

D opened at $78.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $81.08. The firm has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,054,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,041,000 after acquiring an additional 77,502 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $2,487,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

