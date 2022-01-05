DomRaider (DRT) Hits Market Cap of $848,916.51

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded down 30.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One DomRaider coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. DomRaider has a market cap of $848,916.51 and approximately $17.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DomRaider has traded 68.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DomRaider alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004931 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00053760 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006161 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DomRaider Coin Profile

DRT is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 coins. DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here . DomRaider’s official website is token.domraider.com . The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DomRaider network is an open-source blockchain dedicated to the decentralization of auctions in real time. It will be transparent, adaptable and inter-operable, without compromising on speed. Live auctioneers, escrow, appraisal experts, delivery services and online auctions providers will all be able to join the network, provide their services and add value to the blockchain. “

DomRaider Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DomRaider should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DomRaider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DomRaider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DomRaider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.