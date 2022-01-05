Dover (NYSE:DOV) Given New $206.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DOV. Citigroup upped their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dover from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Dover in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a sell rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $181.92.

DOV stock opened at $181.47 on Tuesday. Dover has a 1-year low of $115.88 and a 1-year high of $183.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.78.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Dover’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOV. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Dover by 202.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,892 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Dover by 48.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,837,000 after purchasing an additional 364,388 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Dover during the second quarter valued at about $49,173,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dover by 2,534.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,465,000 after purchasing an additional 252,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Dover by 5,073.0% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 254,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,281,000 after purchasing an additional 249,135 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

