Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.89

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$24.89 and last traded at C$24.50, with a volume of 19203 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$24.63.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins upgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.68.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.37. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.51.

In other news, Director Karine Macindoe sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.80, for a total transaction of C$161,847.48.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

