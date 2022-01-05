Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 51,189 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 30,535 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 297,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,700,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $50,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $2,029,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,274 shares of company stock worth $115,113. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FFIN opened at $51.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 0.87. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $35.87 and a one year high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $137.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.97 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 44.72%. Research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 37.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

