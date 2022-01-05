Duality Advisers LP Boosts Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBSH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 141.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 264.5% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 130.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth $130,000. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $71.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.53. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.81 and a 1-year high of $79.10.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 38.97%. The business had revenue of $351.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.71%.

In related news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $89,034.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $67.97.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.