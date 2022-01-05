Duality Advisers LP Increases Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 48.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at $1,063,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 391,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,337,000 after acquiring an additional 95,867 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $179.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of -1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.14. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.10 and a 1 year high of $451.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ZM shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.02.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.48, for a total value of $1,256,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $52,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,352 shares of company stock worth $21,050,280 in the last three months. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

