Duality Advisers LP Increases Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 511.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,868 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 317,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,111,000 after purchasing an additional 65,397 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 597.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 71,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 151,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,104,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $51.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.49. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $123.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OLLI. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.80.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.