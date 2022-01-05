Duality Advisers LP Purchases 85,233 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 406.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,233 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 3,705.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $32.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.21. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.22.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -293.32%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.