Duality Advisers LP Takes $2.94 Million Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,837 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 44.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 14.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Itron by 23.1% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Itron by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Itron alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer lowered Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus downgraded Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.45.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $68.95 on Wednesday. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $59.80 and a one year high of $122.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,149.36 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $486.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.