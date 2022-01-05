Dundee Precious Metals Inc. Acquires 54,400 Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. purchased 54,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$416,704.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$460,366.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 31st, Dundee Precious Metals Inc. purchased 600 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,590.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Dundee Precious Metals Inc. purchased 10,300 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,014.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Dundee Precious Metals Inc. purchased 50,200 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$366,460.00.

Shares of DPM stock traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.80. 145,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,889. The stock has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.84. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$6.99 and a 52-week high of C$9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.49.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The mining company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$204.29 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.2799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 9.34%.

DPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. upped their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, October 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

