Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires Shares of 1,145 ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in shares of ResMed by 90.1% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 3,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of ResMed by 14.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 10.4% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 42.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,391,000 after acquiring an additional 14,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ResMed by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 570,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $140,575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CLSA upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.13.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total value of $1,450,132.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $2,174,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,191 shares of company stock valued at $13,056,063. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $253.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.37 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.04. The stock has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 74.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

