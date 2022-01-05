Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 12.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Kraton were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KRA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Kraton by 166.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraton during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kraton by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kraton by 8.4% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Kraton during the second quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 77,485 shares of Kraton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $3,542,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KRA shares. UBS Group raised Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital downgraded Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

KRA opened at $46.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.15. Kraton Co. has a 12 month low of $26.70 and a 12 month high of $46.60.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $526.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.70 million. Kraton had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kraton Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraton Profile

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

