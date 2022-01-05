Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $338,000 in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 26,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BOLT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOLT opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.39 and a quick ratio of 9.39. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $43.07.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BOLT. Zacks Investment Research raised Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

