Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 13,577 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,577 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Genworth Financial by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 937,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 260,808 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,749,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,922,000 after buying an additional 2,897,842 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 439,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 201,573 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 45.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 356,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 111,752 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 22.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 96,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

GNW stock opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $4.61.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $657,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.