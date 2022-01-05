Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 3,069 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) by 12.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SUMO. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Sumo Logic by 396.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 55,916 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 20.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 100.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 13,159 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 384.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 64,113 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 437.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Shares of Sumo Logic stock opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 3.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.83. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $62.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SUMO. Berenberg Bank cut Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $405,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 1,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,778 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,081. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.