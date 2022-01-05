Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 4,479 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,479 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Surevest LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

GMRE stock opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $18.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 122.61, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.83.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 546.70%.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

