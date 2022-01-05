Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 9,083 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,083 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 6,875.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 36.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 21.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $227,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

NYSE REZI opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 2.50.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Resideo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.