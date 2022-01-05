Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 7th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0083 per share on Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Dynacor Gold Mines’s previous monthly dividend of $0.0067.

Shares of DNG opened at C$3.12 on Wednesday. Dynacor Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$1.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.79. The company has a market cap of C$121.21 million and a P/E ratio of 10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$78.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Dynacor Gold Mines will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc operates as an industrial gold ore processor in Peru. The company engages in the gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department. It produces gold through its PX IMPACT gold program.

