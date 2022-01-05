Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $234.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) to report $234.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $238.00 million and the lowest is $233.50 million. Dynatrace reported sales of $182.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full-year sales of $918.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $916.00 million to $924.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dynatrace.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.55.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $4,183,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $162,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,942 shares of company stock worth $17,147,228. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 289.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DT stock opened at $56.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.04, a P/E/G ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.21. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $39.12 and a 52 week high of $80.13.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynatrace (DT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.