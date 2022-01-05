East West Petroleum (CVE:EW) Trading Up 54.5%

East West Petroleum Corp. (CVE:EW) shares were up 54.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 530,875 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 227,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$6.27 million and a P/E ratio of -6.11.

About East West Petroleum (CVE:EW)

East West Petroleum Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in New Zealand. It holds interest in a 30% interest in the Cheal-E site mining permit in the Taranaki Basin, New Zealand; and four exploration blocks covering an area of 1,000,000 acres in Pannonian Basin of western Romania.

