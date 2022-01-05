easyJet (LON:EZJ) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 750 ($10.11) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EZJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.70) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.55) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 680 ($9.16) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 845 ($11.39) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 460 ($6.20) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 742.62 ($10.01).

easyJet stock opened at GBX 623.20 ($8.40) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.56. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 457.50 ($6.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.76). The company has a market capitalization of £4.72 billion and a PE ratio of -3.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 563.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 723.24.

In other news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE acquired 3,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 507 ($6.83) per share, for a total transaction of £17,800.77 ($23,987.02). In the last three months, insiders bought 3,562 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,035.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

