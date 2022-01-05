Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 54.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $327,248,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 256.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,756 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 473.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 908,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,642,000 after purchasing an additional 750,246 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its position in shares of Eaton by 63.0% during the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 1,610,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,646,000 after acquiring an additional 622,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Eaton by 97.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 896,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,526,000 after acquiring an additional 442,731 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ETN opened at $171.46 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $114.01 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.26 and a 200-day moving average of $161.94. The firm has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.72.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

