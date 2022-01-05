Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:EOI)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend by 13.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.15.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 11.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,923,000 after buying an additional 54,581 shares during the period.
About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
