Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:EOI)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend by 13.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.15.

In other news, Portfolio Manager George R. Nelson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 11.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,923,000 after buying an additional 54,581 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.