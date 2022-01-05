Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has decreased its dividend by 0.8% over the last three years.

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust stock opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 22,742 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

