Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has decreased its dividend by 0.8% over the last three years.
Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust stock opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.90.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.
