Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0355 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 19.2% over the last three years.

ENX traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $12.13. 58,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,800. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $11.83 and a 12-month high of $13.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-end investment company, which seeks current income exempt from federal and new york income taxes through investment in high rated investment grade municipal securities. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

